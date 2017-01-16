Bulldog boys fall to Clinton

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School boys basketball team never led in their 83-65 defeat at home Friday evening against Clinton.

Seeking revenge for an overtime loss last month to the Bulldogs, the Red Devils led by seven points after the first quarter, 17-10, but had at least an eight-point advantage for the duration of the night.

Newberry fell to 5-8 on the season and 1-2 in regional play.

Derrick Scurry led the Newberry scoring with 23 points.

Terrell Rogers scored nine points, Tyriq Goodman (8), Pat Paul (7), while Zay Chalmers and PJ Wright had six points apiece.

Ny Downing saw four points fall in while Tramas Ruff ended the Newberry scoring with two points.

Newberry will host Chapman on Tuesday and after a road trip to Mid-Carolina on Friday, will play host to Fairfield Central Saturday afternoon.

