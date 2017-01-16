Lady Bulldogs win by 60 points

NEWBERRY — In what was their largest margin of victory — 60 points — in at least 11 years, the Newberry High School Lady Bulldogs improved to 12-2 on the season and stay atop the region standings at 3-0 after a 75-15 victory.

Clinton did not score their first points until the 2:30 mark of the first quarter. They would also just score one basket in the second quarter, which came 6:37 later, and Newberry would go into the locker rooms with the 48-4 advantage.

With the Newberry starters sitting out the entire second half, Clinton would go on a 7:22 dry spell before scoring only their third basket of the night, which made the score at the time, 54-6.

Every Lady Bulldog scored on the evening and not a single player scored more than seven points in one quarter. The game only took an hour to play.

The two teams combined to go to the free-throw line 16 times, including Clinton only going twice.

Lindsey Ruff scored in each of the four quarters to finish with 13 points. Nigeria Davis and Kelsey Felks scored all of their points in the first half as they finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Rehgan Miller and Rayanna Davis scored eight points apiece, while Tashari Heyward and Pourcelyn Aiken scored six points apiece in the second half.

Zacharia Epps scored five points in the first quarter, Diamond Davis finished with four points, while Kelsey Havird made a second quarter three-pointer.

The Newberry scoring ended with the lone point of Shandrick Davis. Newberry will have three games this week which will all be played inside the county. Bookended between a road trip to Mid-Carolina on Friday, are home games against Chapman on Tuesday, and Fairfield Central on Saturday.

