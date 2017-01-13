Doctor, Oden selected to all-star game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Newberry seniors Romelo Doctor and Jaquille Oden have been selected to play in the fifth annual Dream Bowl, a college football exhibition game featuring some of the top talent from the Division I Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, and Division III ranks.

Doctor led the team and finished eighth in the South Atlantic Conference with 673 rushing yards on the season and scored 11 touchdowns. He finished his career fifth in school history with 2,701 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns after a standout junior season that saw him earn 2015 Eastern College Athletic Conference and first team all-SAC honors.

Oden helped Newberry’s defensive line to a dominant season, finishing 2016 with seven sacks among his 18 tackles for loss that accounted for the second-most yardage in the SAC behind teammate Jamarcus Henderson. He set a school record with five tackles for loss at Tusculum and had a pair of forced fumbles on the season.

Both former Newberry players will suit up in Monday’s contest for the Crusaders team, which will oppose another all-star squad nicknamed the Patriots. Doctor and Oden’s squad will be coached by Jordan Neal, who currently serves as Assistant Coach and Offensive Coordinator and Division II Hendrix College in Conway, Ark.

The game will take place at noon Monday after four days of preparation in Virginia Beach. All players will take part in a combine administered by Canadian Football League scouts, with at least eight NFL teams expected to be in attendance throughout the festivities.

This year’s edition of the Dream Bowl will be available on select Comcast Sports Network affiliates throughout the country.

This release was provided by Newberry College.

