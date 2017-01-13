Strong defensive effort propels Newberry over Coker

NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s basketball team (10-4, 6-3 SAC) used a strong team defensive effort to defeat Coker (6-9, 3-6 SAC) 113-68 for its fifth-straight win Wednesday night at Eleazer Arena.

James Stepp led five in double-figures with 26 points.

Newberry’s defense was active and dominant throughout the game, holding Coker to just 68 points, the lowest total by a Newberry opponent this season. The Cobras’ 68 points are the lowest since Newberry allowed just 69 points to Allen on Dec. 11, 2015. Newberry blocked four shots, its highest total this season.

Stepp nailed six three-point baskets and was 10-for-16 from the floor. Marshall Lange scored 16 points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Sikander Nielsen had a season-high 13 points and Mason Spease scored 11. Quaman Burton chipped in 10 points. Gerald Evans dished out five assists.

Newberry also held Coker to just 25 made field goals and 36.2 percent shooting (25-for-69), both totals are season lows for an opponent. The Wolves held Coker to just 22.2 percent from three, which marks another season low.

The Cobras got off to a quick start, leading 8-2 for its largest lead of the game. Newberry responded with an 11-0 run to take a 13-8 lead, one it would never relinquish. Coker pulled within one a few minutes later, but the Wolves answered again with a 15-3 run to take a 28-15 advantage. Newberry led at the half 54-25. Stepp led the way with 12 points.

Newberry led the remainder of the second half, stretching its lead to a game-high 46 points with 1:09 remaining. Lamell Washington collected a season-high three blocks as Newberry defeated Coker 113-68 in a South Atlantic Conference match.

Newberry also lit up the scoreboard on the offensive end, shooting a season-high 52.1 percent (37-for-71). The Wolves also made a season-high 20 three-point field goals and shot a season-best 52.6 percent from downtown. Newberry scored 66 points off the bench and turned 25 Coker turnovers into 32 points. The scarlet and gray out-rebounded the Cobras, 47-39.

Newberry will put its five-game winning streak on the line against Brevard (2-13, 0-9 SAC) on Saturday at Boshamer Gymnasium in Brevard, N.C. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

