Lady Bulldogs are 2-0 in the region

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Lady Bulldogs are undefeated in regional play after playing two games in a span of 24 hours, winning 78-48 at Broome on Tuesday before returning home to defeat Woodruff on Wednesday, 64-38.

Newberry led Tuesday night 43-27 at the break before taking a 20-point lead, 59-39, eight minutes later. Nigeria Davis led the Newberry scoring with 21 points, while Kelsey Felks scored 20.

Also, Rayanna Davis finished with 19 points, Rehgan Miller (9), Tashari Heyward (4), Zacharia Epps scored three points while Lindsey scored two points. The Lady Bulldogs never trailed on Wednesday in their 64-38 victory to improve to 11-2 on the season.

Newberry led by just nine points after the first quarter, but led by a comfortable 23 at the break, 38-15, and by forty points after the third quarter, 59-19. Nigeria Davis scored 14 points, while Rayanna Davis and Felks each scored 10 points.

Epps finished with eight points, Miller had 7, Kelsey Havird had 6, Ruff had 4 and Heyward had three points while Diamond Davis scored two points.

