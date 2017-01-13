Wolves dominate Cobras, earn eighth win at home

NEWBERRY — Meg Essex notched multiple records in Wednesday afternoon’s South Atlantic Conference matchup vs. Coker, helping the Wolves (9-4, 6-4) top the Cobras (3-11, 2-7) by a final of 64-42 at Eleazer Arena.

The First-Team Preseason All-Conference center earned her way into the Newberry record books for most blocks in a single game, recording 13.

The record, which stood since the 1999-00 season, was topped by four blocks. Tiffany Johnson held the number one spot for nine blocks in a game in November of that season.

The sophomore from Australia also broke a SAC record which has stood for the past 25 years. The previous record was held by Tonya Roper of Wingate who blocked 12 shots vs. J.C. Smith in the 1992-93 season.

“She can dominate a game, and she changes a lot of shots as well,” said Newberry head coach Sean Page. “That’s 13 opportunities that the other team doesn’t have to score, it makes a big difference.”

Essex earned her first double-double of the season scoring a game-high 18 points to go along with her 13 rejections. She also led the Wolves with seven rebounds in 26 minutes. Her previous high for blocks in a single game was seven in a win earlier this season vs. Wingate. She ranks second in the conference with 43 blocks on the season, however, holds the SAC lead with 3.3 blocks per game.

With three Wolves starters in double-figures, it marks the tenth time in 13 games this season that Newberry has had at least three players in double-figures.

Jaya Schultz recorded 14 points giving the senior forward a new season-high. Schultz, who leads the team in rebounds per game with an average of 7.4, added five rebounds of her own in 35 minutes.

Samara Hill tallied 14 points of her own to go along with six rebounds, which tied a season-high. Shelby Britten chipped in nine points and dished out eight assists giving the junior guard 17 assists in the last two games.

Newberry found themselves tied with Coker at the 8:54 mark of the first quarter with the score at 2 apiece. After two Britten free throws less than a minute later, the Wolves would go on to hold the lead for the remainder of the contest.

From the end of the first quarter through the second quarter, the Wolves not allow a Coker field goal in a span that eclisped 10 minutes. This would allow Newberry to create some breathing room in which the Wolves outscored the Cobras 15-3 in the second quarter alone.

The Wolves held the Cobras to 33.3 percent shooting on the night, while Newberry went on to finish 44.3 percent from the field which is the third-highest shooting percentage for the team this season.

The Wolves will head to Brevard on Jan. 14. Tip-off will be set for 2 p.m.

“In this league, it’s just really really hard to win on the road,” said Page. “Anytime we go there it is a really good battle. Their kids will be fired up.”

