Newberry ranked No. 10 in Southeast Regional Poll

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team is ranked 10th in week seven of the Southeast Region Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA) Poll as announced on Monday afternoon.

Newberry is currently on a four-game winning streak with a 9-4 overall record and a 5-3 South Atlantic Conference record.

Newberry was receiving votes in last week’s D2SIDA poll. The Wolves defeated Tusculum 102-89 yesterday afternoon. Fellow South Atlantic member Queens is number one in the region and still undefeated at 13-0. Lincoln Memorial, who Newberry defeated 107-102 on Dec. 17, is number two in the Southeast Region.

Newberry will host Coker on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

