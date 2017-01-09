Lady Wolves handle Tusculum, 71-56

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball team (8-4, 4-4) defeated the Tusculum Pioneers (2-10, 1-7) by a final of 71-56 on Sunday afternoon to move to 7-1 at Eleazer Arena this season.

“It’s nice to play at home, especially since we’ve been successful here,” said Newberry head coach Sean Page. “You get the opportunity to get shots up in your own gym, it can make a difference as it did today.”

Senior Jaya Schultz and sophomore Nicola Handreck both recorded double-doubles in the Wolves’ fourth SAC win this season. It is the first time since February of 2012 that two Newberry players recorded a double-double in the same game.

Schultz, who had a career-best 17 rebounds in a loss at Lenoir-Rhyne last week, grabbed 10 boards and tallied 13 points. All 15 points from Handreck were from beyond the arch, as the guard finished 5-of-8 from downtown. She then secured her 10th rebound in the final seconds to secure her second double-double this season. The Heywood, Australia product recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win vs. Limestone in Novemeber.

Meg Essex and Shelby Britten nearly notched double-doubles of their own in the victory. Essex scored 14 points and came down with eight rebounds. Britten dished out nine assists to go along with 11 points.

Newberry would finish the game with 20 assists marking a new season-high. The Wolves would rack up 14 straight assists on 14 made baskets, mirroring the Golden State Warriors who racked up 26 assists on 26 straight field goals in a December game against the New York Knicks.

A lone basket by Schultz at the 2:23 mark of the third quarter was the only field goal of the game for Newberry that was recorded with no assist.

All five Newberry starters finished the game in double-figures, and it is the ninth game this season in which the Wolves have had at least three starters earn double-figures. Samara Hill lead Newberry with 16 points, connecting on four three-pointers in 31 minutes.

Newberry started the game on an impressive 15-0 run, as the Pioneers didn’t record a point until a Callie Patterson free throw at the 4:07 mark of the first quarter. The first Tusculum field goal came less than a minute later on a Kasey Johnson three-pointer.

Tusculum would find its rhythm, shooting 46.4 percent from the floor in the second half to cut their deficit to 11 early in the 4th quarter. However, in a game that warranted 24 free throw attempts for Newberry to a total of two for Tusculum, the Wolves kept their distance hitting 19 from the foul line.

Newberry had a total of 5 fouls on the afternoon, to Tusculum’s 22. The Wolves would also hold the advantage out-rebounding the Pioneers 42-27.

The Wolves shot 50 percent from downtown which is the second-highest percentage for Newberry this season. They shot 58.3 percent from deep in a win vs. Wingate earlier this season.

“We were OK defensively,” said Page. “I thought they played well and did a good job of scoring the ball. They shot 7-of-16 from three and had a high percentage from the two-point range as well. We were just lucky enough to get enough points to beat them.”

Newberry will return to Eleazer Arena on Jan. 11 when they take on the Cobras of Coker College. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NC-186-Solo-HowlingN-whitewolf-1.jpg