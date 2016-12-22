Lange named AstroTurf SAC Player of the Week

NEWBERRY — Freshman guard Marshall Lange has been named AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping Newberry to a 2-0 record in conference play with a win at nationally-ranked Lincoln Memorial over the past seven days.

Lange averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals during the week despite playing just 21 minutes per game. He was instrumental in both games, particularly in Newberry’s 98-85 win over Mars Hill at Eleazer Arena.

He set career highs with 23 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday’s contest against the Lions, going 8-for-13 from the field with a pair of triples.

He also notched a pair of steals and dished out three assists. His most impressive play came as time wound down in the first half, when his floating 25-footer beat the buzzer to push Newberry’s lead to six points at the intermission.

The High Point, North Carolina native followed up that performance with a 15-point, four-rebound effort off the bench at No. 23 Lincoln Memorial to help the Wolves to a 107-102 upset over the Railsplitters and give head coach Dave Davis his 450th win.

The win also marked Newberry’s first win over a ranked foe since defeating the same Railsplitter squad in February 2013 and snapped a 21-game winning streak at Tex Turner Arena by last season’s national runners-up.

Lange is making a significant impact during his first season at the collegiate level. He is one of seven Wolves to average in double figures and is the team’s leading three-point shooter among those with 10 or more attempts, knocking down 45.2 percent of his opportunities from distance.

Lange and the Wolves will return to action in the new year, facing Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, N.C., on Jan. 4.

Marshall Lange has been named AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

