Eagles rise, Lady Eagles fall in tourney

NEWBERRY — If Newberry Academy’s last games in the Sonic Shootout were given Christmas movie names, the boys’ game would be “It’s a Wonderful Life,” as they rolled over Wardlaw 54-34.

The Lady Eagles’ game would be better suited to “The Nightmare Before Christmas” as the home team lost 35-16.

The Lady Eagles never found their offense, partially due to a disruptive press played by Wardlaw.

Too many turnovers and too many missed shots allowed the Lady Patriots to build and hold a lead.

Newberry found themselves down by six at the half and were not able to cut into the lead.

Leigha Harbert led the Eagles with 7 points and Amber Suber had 3 points and 13 rebounds. Summer Harbert, Kathryn Wilbanks and Meagan Bedenbaugh had 2 points each.

The boys’ game was close until the second period, when Newberry outscored the Patriots 20-4, taking a 34-16 lead into the half.

The Patriots could not put together a run, and the Eagles cruised to the win. Newberry was led by Payton Gardner with 11 points, and Tyrese Taylor with 10 points.

Other Eagles to score included Landen York with 8 points, Darius Williams and Camron Hawkins with 7 points each, and Matt Cole with 6 points.

Shield Sawyer and Bennett Connelly each scored 2 points and Andy Lin added 1 point for the Eagles.

Newberry Academy takes a well-deserved break and returns to action on Jan. 3 with home games.

Payton Gardner shoots for three against Wardlaw. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Payton-Gardner-Shoots-for-Three-Against-Wardlaw.jpg Payton Gardner shoots for three against Wardlaw. Robert Cole | For The Newberry Observer Natashia Ruff drives against Wardlaw. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Natashia-Ruff-drives-against-Wardlaw.jpg Natashia Ruff drives against Wardlaw. Robert Cole | For The Newberry Observer