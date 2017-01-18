SC laws are weak

Once again our law enforcement officers have caught drug traffickers. Many get killed while trying to stop this. This barely makes the news. Some people do not like our law enforcement, usually because they have been caught breaking the law.

Some people who don’t have the tenacity to do dangerous jobs are the first to complain and find fault. Some won’t take responsibility for their actions. They complain and criticize, but when they need help they don’t hesitate to call them when they fear danger.

We as humans are quick to judge when we have not walked paths of others.

Also, our court system has become a joke. Brave people risk their lives to catch drug pushers and users. Then these criminals go to court and receive little if any punishment. They get a slap on the wrist and time served which often is only a few days. Seldom do they even get fined.

Anyone who thinks drugs are a non-violent crime should get his head out of the sand. Many officers are murdered in our southwestern state borders.

If people in our country were not using and selling these drugs there would be no reason for the Mexican Cartels to smuggle them in. When law enforcement officers are murdered because of drugs it is just as much the fault of people who are involved with drugs.

They may not have committed the murders, but they are indirectly guilty. These people are cowards and greedy.

I have friends from another state who joke and say, “if you want to commit a crime, come to South Carolina because laws are so weak.”

To this I say touche.

Katie Cranford

Newberry