Jesus is alive, lives in us

The same power that raised Jesus from the dead is available to us today. When we receive Jesus as our Savior, the Holy Spirit comes into our hearts. He gives us power to overcome temptations.

Even thou we face trials, we can still have peace in Jesus. If we would only realize how important it is to have Christ in our lives and know that He is with us each day, we can make it through all kinds of trials and trouble. When Jesus was put to death, He truly died. The Roman soldiers nailed Him to the cross. When they took Him down and placed Him in a tomb, they sealed the tomb with a huge stone and even had guards there. But that was not the end.

“For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the Scriptures.” 1 Corinthians 15:3-4

Believe and share the truth that Jesus is alive and lives in the heart of each believer. Jesus is alive.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

