Newberry continues to be one busy place

It’s a good day when 15 barbecue teams are battling it out in downtown Newberry as they will be Saturday at the annual Pork in the Park festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Samples, sandwiches, bluegrass music, and a free inflatable fun park for children are a few of the items on the menu at Memorial Park.

Downtown has some new investments and new faces on just about every block. The Corner Scoop ice cream parlor opens today. Krazy Daisy is now open beside Out on a Whim and looks really good. Christie Eigner and staff recently celebrated additions at Illusions Hair Studio, including Alex Fuller Photo as part of their offerings.

Keith Rankin now manages Livingston Service Station, the last full-service gas station in the area. He’s enjoying it and welcomes new customers. The Fashion Boutique opened near The Flying Pie and has ladies fashions and hair treatments.

Bar Figaro will open soon. Newberry Digital by Ronnie Hunter recently relocated to the Parr Building. Armfield’s plans to open a collegiate shop in the fall on Lindsey Street.

Stores throughout downtown have new spring merchandise in and will be happy to see you.

On Wilson Road, US Wings and Deli opened last week to a good response. Montgomery & Riddle Eye Care and Hedgepath Outdoor Equipment held ribbon cuttings recently to celebrate new investments. Newberry College continues to do exciting things and will hold a groundbreaking today for a new dorm. And at Chick-Fil-A at Newberry College, general manager Tiffany Bell of franchisee Sodexho said she was very pleased with the first year of business.

Kraft-Heinz holds a job fair today at SC Works in Newberry from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With work started on the new Oakland Tennis Center and scheduled for completion in the fall, the city is excited to offer a Beginner Adult Tennis Program. Sponsored by the USTA and costing $50, the program includes professional instruction on seven Tuesdays in May and June at the Newberry College courts and a free tennis racket. Contact the city PRT Department at 321-1015 to sign-up.

In city utilities, utility director Marc Reiger was lured away recently by the Greer Commission of Public Works. Marc is very good at technology and did much good work here. We weren’t able to keep that good work a secret, and job offers for Marc started coming in. We’re excited our new utility director is Tim Baker, who has much experience, including as utility director in Abbeville.

Finally, I was thrilled on April 3 to see a bald eagle on Evans Street in Newberry. I’ve since heard of bald eagles being spotted in the last year on Main Street in Newberry, in Prosperity, and at Lake Murray and Lake Greenwood.

DNR agent Brett Bannister said Wednesday bald eagles “are all over Newberry County,” and they know of numerous, active bald eagle nests in the county. He saw multiple bald eagles near the Broad River last week. Keep your eyes peeled for the new county residents.

http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Foster-Senn.jpg http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Bald-E.jpg

By Foster Senn Contributing Columnist

Foster Senn is the mayor of the City of Newberry.

Foster Senn is the mayor of the City of Newberry.