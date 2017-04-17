Different paradigm in Washington

National politics and governance entered a new paradigm when President Trump came into office. Neither the Washington/New York media nor Democrats nor RINOs (Republicans in name only) have adapted to the new paradigm or even recognized it. Leaders of other nations (Russia, Iran, Syria, China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) have noticed the change and are changing accordingly.

Why do those close to home fail to see the change when those from a distance understand a dramatic change has occurred? A friend has repeatedly told me it’s not “I’ll believe it when I see it,” but “I’ll see it when I believe it!” In other words, Mr. Trump’s critics have failed to “see” the new paradigm because they are incapable of believing a different paradigm exists.

It’s safe to say President Trump is very different from any other president we’ve ever had, particularly in the modern era. He is not ideological; he’s pragmatic. He’s not particularly political. In fact, he cares much more about “getting things done” than following traditional political protocol to develop policies. His hometown critics are still trapped inside the box of traditional political protocol, i.e. business-as-usual aka “that’s the way we’ve always done it.”

President Trump’s critics are harping about all of his “flip flops.” Ok, this is funny and ironic! So, his critics criticized him for being too cozy with President Putin. Then, the Trump administration drew some hard lines between Russia and America, and the critics continued to criticize because he had “flip flopped.” Guy can’t win with critics like these!

When Syria threatened gas attacks against its own citizens, President Obama drew a red line. Citizen Trump warned President Obama not to go into Syria. Mr. Obama denied drawing any red line. Then, when Syria used gas attacks recently, President Trump sent a message to the world that … Washington was operating under a decidedly different political and governance paradigm now. The headlines? “Flip Flop!”

Merriam-Webster defines paradigm: “example, pattern; especially : an outstandingly clear or typical example or archetype.” President Trump is certainly not following the traditional pattern of politics and governance, but he is setting a new and much more effective pattern of leadership.

President Trump is neither a Republican nor a Democrat; he’s a CEO. Does it bother him that his daughter and son-in-law are registered Democrats? No. But that does bother his critics! Is the Trump administration moving the nation toward the left or more toward the right? Yes.

Frankly, it’s difficult to score President Trump’s pronouncements and actions in political terms like “left” or “right.” This frustrates partisan and ideological critics who so far have concluded President Trump has no plan. What about repealing and replacing Obamacare? That effort is still in the works. Remember, Democrats controlled Congress and the White House in 2009 and it still took them 14 months to pass the 2,700-page bill … so they could read it to see what was in it. Repeal and replace may take 14 months, too.

What about tax reform? How about foreign policy? What’s the plan for the economy? What about new trade deals? Will we increase military presence and action in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan?

We’re quickly approaching President Trump’s 100th day in office, and critics have a lot more questions than answers. Paradigm shifts have that effect on people.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. He can be reached at [email protected]

