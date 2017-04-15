Trust in God for what you need

When we commit our lives to Jesus as our Lord and Savior, we become His sons and daughters. In Christ we are adopted into His family.

As God’s children we are not meant to sit back and selfishly enjoy what God has done for us. He wants us to serve Him. Children are not shy about asking their parents for things. We as God’s children should be thankful that we can go to our heavenly Father and ask for things we need.

God is aware of things we have need of. We can freely ask Him for the things we need. He tells us in His Word that “we have not because we ask not.” He also tells us in Psalm 84:11 “No good thing will He withhold from them that walk uprightly.” God tells us in 1 Peter 5:7 “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”

We need to ask ourselves: Are we trusting God for what we need? Are we going to Him and asking for the things we need? Are we serving Him?

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

