Know what to do to prevent cancer

Cancer health is the subject of Newberry NOTES this week. Henry Well, executive director of the South Carolina Cancer Alliance, will discuss current trends in cancer disease and improving the treatment of those affected and surviving.

What is cancer?

“Cancer is the general name for a group of more than 100 diseases in which cells in a part of the body begin to grow out of control. Although there are many kinds of cancer, they all start because abnormal cells grow out of control. Untreated cancers can cause illness and death. Cancer cell growth is different from normal cell growth. Instead of dying, cancer cells continue to grow and form new, abnormal cells. Cancer cells can also grow into other tissues, something that normal cells cannot do. Growing out of control and invading other tissues are what makes a cell a cancer cell.

Cells become cancer cells because of damage to DNA. (DNA is in every cell and directs all its actions.) In a normal cell, when DNA gets damaged the cell either repairs the damage or the cell dies. In cancer cells, the damaged DNA is not repaired, but the cell doesn’t die like it should. Instead, this cell goes on making new cells that the body does not need. These new cells will all have the same damaged DNA as the first cell. People can inherit damaged DNA, but mot DNA damage is caused by mistakes that happen while the normal cell is reproducing or by something in our environment. Sometimes the cause of the DNA damage is something obvious, such as radiation or exposure or tobacco use.”

What causes cancer?

“One of the top causes is tobacco use. In the U.S., tobacco use is responsible for nearly 1 in 5 deaths. Tobacco use accounts for at least 30 percent of all cancer deaths and 87 percent of lung cancer deaths. Many think cigars or smokeless tobacco are safer options, but cigars contain many of the same carcinogens that are found in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products are a major source of cancer-causing nitrosamines and a known cause of human cancer. Smokeless tobacco products increase the risk of developing cancer of the mouth and throat, esophagus, and pancreas. In addition, each year, about 3,400 non-smoking adults die of lung cancer as a result of breathing secondhand smoke.

Skin cancer is the most common of all cancers. It accounts for nearly half of all cancers in the U.S. More than 2 million cases of non-melanoma skin cancer are found in this country each year. Melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, will have accounted for about 68,130 cases of skin cancer in 2010. Over-exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun and tanning bed are major risks factors for skin cancer.

Many of the risk factors are largely influenced by lifestyle. Tobacco use is the first thing in lifestyle choices and risks, but being overweight is also a major risk factor for cancer. An estimated 1 out of 3 cancers is linked to excess body weight, poor nutrition, or physical inactivity. Excess body weight contributes to 14 percent to 20 percent of all cancer-related deaths.

Alcohol use has been linked with a higher risk of cancers of the colon and rectum. The evidence for such a link is generally stronger in men than in women.

Cancer is such a common disease that many families have at least a few members who have had cancer. Sometimes, certain types run in some families. (Some risk factors may be inherited—breast, ovarian, prostrate, colon.) It is stressed these are not always inherited. Only about 5 to 10 percent of all cancers are inherited. Today, millions of people are living with cancer or have had cancer. Half of all men and one-third women in the U.S. will develop cancer during their lifetimes.”

What are general cancer signs and symptoms?

“Unexplained weight loss, extreme fatigue, jaundice, changes in bowel habits, bladder function, sores that won’t heal, changes in a wart or mole, nagging cough or hoarseness, thickening or lump in breast or other part of body, difficulty swallowing. Remember having these do not mean you have cancer—many other things cause these symptoms too.

Prevention

* Attain and stay at a healthy weight

* Be physically active on a regular basis

* If you drink alcohol, limit your intake (2 drinks per day for men; 1 drink for women)

* Avoid sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Use sunscreen, wear sunglasses with 99-l00 percent UV absorption and cover up. Don’t use tanning beds.

* See your doctor regularly. Get screenings at recommended intervals

There are many types of cancer. It is just not one disease. Cancer can start in the lungs, breast, colon or even in the blood. Cancers are alike in some ways, but different in the ways they grow and spread. Some cancers grow and spread fast. Others grow more slowly. They also respond to treatment in different ways. Some types of cancer are best treated with surgery, others respond to drugs, chemotherapy. Often 2 treatments are used to get best results.

When someone has cancer, the doctor will find out what kind of cancer and what treatment works for their type of cancer:

For more information call 803-708-4732 or email [email protected]

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

