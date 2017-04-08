For years we have heard forgive and forget. Is it possible for us to do this? Maybe someone has hurt us and it is still in our memory. Within ourselves the last thing we could ever do is forgive and forget.

Jesus not only tells us to forgive and forget, but to love the one who has hurt us and He also tells us to pray for them.

The only way we can forgive and forget is through Jesus Christ. Within ourselves this is almost impossible, but with Christ all things are possible. We have to remind ourselves that Jesus forgave us and still forgives us when we sin.

We should always remember what it cost Jesus to forgive us. God sent His Son to die in our place.

God loves each of us. We need to turn our hurts over to Christ and ask Him to help us forgive the ones that have hurt us and forget the wrong that has been done to us.

“Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shall love thy neighbor, and hath thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” Matthew 5:43-44

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

