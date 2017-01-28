Grow with God

Nothing will help us grow spiritually more than spending time alone with God every day, reading His Word and praying. We all have busy lives and there never seems to be enough time in the day to do things we need to get done.

It is so important to spend time with God. Even if it’s only a few minutes each day. We need the spiritual food that God provides through His precious Word. If we pay attention and follow what God says, our lives will be so much better. Even though we still have problems, God is there to help us.

“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” Psalm 119:105

When we neglect God’s Word we end up spiritually weak.

God’s Word should never get old to us. It’s fresh and we get something out of it each time we read. At times we may read and when we close the Bible we may not even remember what we just read, but God will bring it back to us when we need it.

It is so important to spend time with God each day.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

