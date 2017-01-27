Chamber honors board members, volunteers

Last Thursday, the Chamber held its annual meeting and banquet. We were able to celebrate the successes of 2016, recognize a few of the volunteers who help us operate smoother, and officially kick off 2017.

Board Chair Sandy Scherrens, representing Newberry College, officiated the business meeting when five new board members were elected.

They are Bert Neel of TD Bank, Don Russell of Komatsu, Bobby Sanders of Sanders Landscaping, Austin Willingham of Willingham & Sons, and Bobby Willingham of Davenport & Willingham.

They join Mattie Dillon of Dillon & Associates, HR Consultants; Laura Kneece, Newberry County Coroner; Tara Layne of The Chiropractic Clinic of Newberry; Robert Martin of Lane Properties; Mike Meadow, a retired firefighter; George Piersol of State Farm/George Piersol; Wayne Pratt of FB Pratt & Son Funeral Home; and Billye West II of West Electric.

Our board is made up of 14 people, seven from the county districts and seven at-large positions. We honored the three outgoing board members for their contributions: Cathy Cain, retired educator; Sean Pomeroy of Visibility Software and Half Full Coffee & Wine; and George Routon of Southeastern Insurance Consultants.

Jackie Colombo and Margaret Epting were honored for volunteering their time to open the Visitors Center one Saturday of each month, and Michael R. Tracey for his dedication to opening the Visitors Center the remainder of Saturdays so that visitors can gather information about Newberry County during their travels.

With one full time and two part time staff, the Chamber relies on volunteers to help make sure things run smoothly and that committees and events operate according to our mission.

Both Kimberly Kitchens of Servpro of Newberry and Laurens Counties and Mike Meadow were honored for giving so much of their time to serving on various committees and numerous events. On behalf of WKDK, Jimmie Coggins was honored for 70 years of service to Newberry County. Mr. Coggins was also the guest speaker for the evening.

We celebrated adding 32 member investors to the Chamber and an overall successful year. We look forward to a few new programs in 2017, and I look forward to introducing them to you over future articles.

A couple of events to add to your calendar: On Jan. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., there will be a Human Resources Forum for those professionals to discuss current issues, trends, and work together to find solutions. Call us to register for this event.

On Feb. 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., our Legislative Breakfast will be held. We will hear from Sen. Ronnie Cromer and Rep. Rick Martin on current state issues and have an opportunity to ask questions. There will be a $10 charge for this event, and reservations must be made.

We want to hear from you — your business successes, your struggles, and your ideas. Call us at 803-276-4274 or visit us at 1209 Caldwell St. on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry.

http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Michelle-Long.jpg Mike Meadow, Kimberly Kitchens and Jimmie Coggins were honored by the Newberry Chamber of Commerce for giving so much of their time to serving on various committees and numerous events. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1467.jpg Mike Meadow, Kimberly Kitchens and Jimmie Coggins were honored by the Newberry Chamber of Commerce for giving so much of their time to serving on various committees and numerous events. Courtesy photo

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.