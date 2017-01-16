It’s inauguration week in America

Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America Friday, January 20, God willing. Democrats and likeminded media types are not willing, and are coordinating all kinds of attacks to prevent the inauguration or to delegitimize Mr. Trump’s presidency.

Of course, many will remember Mr. Obama’s inauguration when Republican lawmakers openly said Mr. Obama’s presidency was illegitimate, and how Republicans and likeminded media pundits called for rioting in the streets of every city in America. I don’t remember that, but Democrats remember, even if they have no proof.

Civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) told NBC “Meet the Press” he does not believe Mr. Trump is a “legitimate president.” Mr. Lewis said, “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Mr. Lewis concluded, “It will be the first one (presidential inauguration) that I miss since I’ve been in Congress…. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right.”

This is the same John Lewis who said this in a “Meet the Press” interview March 8, 2015, when answering a question about how President Obama had been treated:

“Well, I think a great deal of it is a race. I have never seen a President been treated like this man has been treated. You can go back to the joint session of the Congress. When a member of Congress said to the President of the United States, ‘you lie.’ You have to respect the office even if not the man. If my mother was still around, she would say this man been called everything but a child of God.”

Now that the shoe is on the other foot, Mr. Lewis is revealing his true character. Mr. Lewis is a career politician and a hypocrite … but then, I repeat myself. Frankly, many representatives and senators on both sides of the aisle and across the political spectrum are equally if not more hypocritical. Nevertheless, that fact does not justify hypocrisy, regardless of which side one is on.

So far Democrats and their lackey news sources have blamed the Russians, FBI Director Comey, election fraud, imprudent reporters, fake news, lackluster voters, and even Bernie Sanders. From their points of view Mr. Trump did not win the election; Sec. Clinton lost the election for reasons far beyond her control. It’s neither the Democrats’ nor Sec. Clinton’s fault! And, logically, these are all reasons Mr. Trump’s presidency is being universally labeled “illegitimate” by Democrats.

President Obama is making his farewell tours, simultaneously abandoning universal presidential precedent by planning to live in Washington, D.C. and staying involved in politics. So, Mr. Trump will enter the White House with his predecessor blocks away criticizing every move he makes. President Obama entered the White House blaming President Bush for all his problems and ending his 8 years blaming FOX News. That’s classless.

Meanwhile, Democrats, Hollywood A-listers, and leftwing crony news media continue stirring up animosity, predicting all manners of disasters if Mr. Trump’s cabinet nominees are approved: total collapse of the healthcare sector; nuclear war with North Korea, Iran or Russia; mass detention and deportation of all immigrants; incarcerating all Muslims; and censoring all negative criticism of the Trump administration.

I’m looking forward to watching the most patriotic inauguration we’ve seen in a long time.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. He can be reached at PJandMe2@hotmail.com.

