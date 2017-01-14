We will face trials

We all know that our lives will never stay the same. Things are always changing. When we come to a place in our lives and everything seems to be going good, we want it to stay that way. But that’s not the way things go.

We will have to face trials and difficulties, but it’s good to know that we have the Lord to help us through each one. Trials and temptations will either make us turn away from God, or they will draw us closer to Him. How do we act, when trials come our way? Do we get angry or do we turn to God in faith and let Him help us?

“My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.” James 1:2-3

We all wish we could live a life free of problems, but life isn’t like that, our lives can change in a matter of minutes. As long as we live we will have to face different situations, we just need to remind ourselves that God is with us through them all.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

