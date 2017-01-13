Initiative underway to remember Vietnam Era vets

On the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, a national initiative aims to make sure veterans from that era are never forgotten.

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, which was authorized by Congress in 2008, is conducting events and activities across the country this year to honor those who served in a deeply divisive war that left a generation of warfighters without the proper recognition they deserved.

One part of the initiative is to honor vets who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, with a commemorative Vietnam veteran lapel pin.

On Nov. 10, retired Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey received one of those pins during a brief ceremony in the Military Times office outside Washington, D.C.

McCaffrey, a highly decorated Vietnam veteran, said the pin honoring his fellow veterans reinforces the importance of supporting America’s men and women in uniform, regardless of politics.

“You may have different political views, but you can honor the soldier who fought without necessarily endorsing the outcome of the conflict,” the four-star general told Army Times.

That’s happened over time, he said, and Vietnam was a turning point that led to almost overwhelming support for today’s generation of service members. It’s also why the pin has tremendous significance.

“(The Vietnam War) changed the way people grieve over tragedies,” he said, adding that people leaving flowers and mementos at memorials started with the Vietnam wall.

McCaffrey, who retired in 1996 after 32 years of service, was the most highly decorated Army general serving at the time of his retirement.

He earned two Distinguished Service Crosses, which are second only to the Medal of Honor, and two Silver Stars, the nation’s third-highest award for valor. He also is a two-time Purple Heart recipient.

McCaffrey served four combat tours with the 82nd Airborne Division, the Vietnamese Airborne Division, the 1st Cavalry Division and the 24th Mechanized Infantry Division.

McCaffrey also served as the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy under President Bill Clinton from 1996 to 2001. For information on presentation of the pin refer to www.vietnamwar50th.com/assets/1/7/Veteran_Lapel_Pin_Fact_Sheet.pdf (Source: MarineCorpsTimes | Charlsy Panzino | November 10, 2016)

By Thomas Crisp Contributing Columnist

Thomas Crisp is a retired military officer from Whitmire. His veteran updates can be found weekly in The Newberry Observer.

