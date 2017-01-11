Examining careers and corruption

Eight years ago this week Senate committees began confirmation hearings for cabinet members President-elect Obama had nominated. Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress in 2009.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee began hearings on January 13 for Hillary Clinton who had been nominated for Secretary of State. Within a couple of days the committee voted to confirm her nomination 16-1.

On January 26 the U.S. Senate approved Timothy Geithner as Secretary of Treasury by a vote of 60-34 in spite of several years when Geithner had failed to pay all income taxes due.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Eric Holder as Attorney General on January 28.

This week Senate committees begin confirmation hearings for cabinet members President-elect Trump has nominated. Republicans control the House and control the Senate by a slim margin.

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins January 10 to examine Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) for Attorney General. Later that day Homeland Security and Government Affairs will examine General John F. Kelly nominated to be Secretary of Homeland Security.

January 11, Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions will begin to examine Betsy DeVos, nominated for Secretary of Education. Later that day Commerce, Science, and Transportation will begin to examine Elaine L. Chao for Secretary of Transportation.

January 12, Armed Services Committee will begin to examine James N. Mattis nominated to be Secretary of Defense.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has raised concerns about eight nominees and has asked for at least two days of hearings for each of them: Rex Tillerson for State, Betsy DeVos for Education, Steven Mnuchin for Treasury, Scott Pruitt for the Environmental Protection Agency, Mick Mulvaney for budget director, Tom Price for Health and Human Services, Andy Puzder for Labor and Wilbur Ross for Commerce.

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), number 2 Republican leader, said, “Hopefully the Democrats will make it possible for us to confirm roughly the same number of Cabinet members that we did when President Obama was elected.” Seven of President Obama’s nominees received confirmation by his inauguration.

So, the pendulum has swung back to the right, just as it will naturally swing back to the left in years to come. It pays to play well with others particularly in the Senate. Rules that favor the majority party sometimes bite back after the pendulum swings.

If I only received news from progressive news sources like CNN, Washington Post or New York Times (all of which I watch or read regularly) I would be scared to death of the Trump administration. Oh the nasty and terrible things they are plotting to take away from the American people! It’s better to receive news from across the political spectrum…while we still can. (Smiley face here!)

Then there are the career politicians and bureaucrats in Washington. Bless their hearts.

Hope and Change: Someone in Washington has finally dared to push for a Constitutional amendment to place term limits on representatives and senators. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Representative Ron DeSantis (R-FL) filed the paperwork January 3rd. Others backing the proposal include Senators Deb Fischer (R-NE), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Lee (R-UT), and David Perdue (R-GA). No Democrats so far.

During the campaign, President-elect Trump indicated he favored term limits. Then again, neither Mr. Trump nor most of his nominees have much, if any experience as career politicians or bureaucrats.

By Daniel Gardner Contributing Columnist

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. He can be reached at PJandMe2@hotmail.com.

