Veterans can document burn pit exposure

VA’s Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry allows eligible veterans and service members to document their exposures and report health concerns through an online questionnaire. Eligible veterans and service members include those who served in:

• Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation New Dawn

• Djibouti, Africa on or after September 11, 2001

• Operations Desert Shield or Desert Storm

• Southwest Asia theater of operations on or after August 2, 1990

Important points about the Airborne Hazards & Open Burn Pit registry:

• No cost to participate

• Not a disability compensation questionnaire or required for other VA benefits

• Enrollment in VA’s health care system not necessary

• Based on veterans’/service members’ recollection of service, not on their military records

• Veterans’/service members’ family members are not eligible to participate

To document your exposures and health concerns, obtain a free health evaluation by a VA or DoD provider, and stay informed of VA’s research go to https://veteran.mobilehealth.va.gov/AHBurnPitRegistry. The registry is your opportunity to help answer the question of what burn pit exposure could mean for your health and that of fellow veterans in the future.

You can print and use your completed questionnaire to discuss concerns with your provider. VA providers can also access an online copy of your questionnaire.

In total, 93,457 veterans and service members completed and submitted this registry questionnaire between April 25, 2014 and Nov. 6, 2016. Veterans may have been exposed to a range of chemical, physical, and environmental hazards during military service. For information on these go to www.VA.gov/environAgents. (Source: http://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/registry.asp | November 2016)

By Thomas Crisp Contributing Columnist

Thomas Crisp is a retired military officer from Whitmire. His veteran updates can be found weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Thomas Crisp is a retired military officer from Whitmire. His veteran updates can be found weekly in The Newberry Observer.