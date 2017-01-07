Updates from Newberry County Council

This week we will bring you up to date on current Newberry County Council and County government staff activities and give them a chance to comment on issues and answer questions.

On November 8, voters approved an extension of the capital project sales tax, or “penny” sales tax. Summarize the approved projects and discuss the schedule for beginning construction of them?

There were 12 projects listed on the ballot and together they totaled $21.2 million.

800 MHz Emergency Services Radio System 7,400,000

City of Newberry Recreation Complex 4,075,000

County of Newberry Museum 2,200,000

City of Newberry Opera House HVAC 155,000

Town of Prosperity Recreation Complex 770,000 Consolidated FD Water Supply 1,000,000

Town of Whitmire Town Hall/PD Upgrades 1,000,000

Town of Pomaria Old School Renovations 665,000

Town of Little Mountain Library/Computer Center 245,000

Town of Silverstreet Old School Demo/Walking Track 700,000

Newberry County Detention Center Repairs 1,600,000

Newberry County Water & Sewer Upgrades (MCCP) 1,400,000

Total = $21,210,000

Since the ballot question included a provision to fund the projects upfront with bond proceeds, rather than build the projects as the tax revenue is collected, all projects may begin as soon as the bond funds are available, which will be in approximately April 2017.

Currently, staff work is focused on examining the qualifications of architectural and engineering firms to conduct the design work associated with each of the projects. Once the design work is begun, we will begin looking at construction management firms to monitor construction work for build quality and fidelity to the design specifications. After these steps are completed, we will look to bid the projects to the construction market and choose contractors.

Will there be any ongoing costs associated with any of the new penny sales tax projects? If so, how will these costs be funded?

Three of the projects in particular will have associated ongoing costs. The 800-MHz radio system comes with a $250,000 per year maintenance contract. The minimum operating cost for the museum, once construction is completed, will be about $180,000. And there will certainly be upkeep costs for the City of Newberry’s recreation facility, though I don’t know exactly what those will be or how they will be met.

The emergency services radio system maintenance contract will be paid for with county funds. The County typically underspends its $24 million annual operating budget by about 6%, which leaves ample room to fund the $250,000 contract without a property tax increase.

The museum’s minimum operating costs will be split between the City of Newberry ($70,000), Newberry County ($70,000), and Newberry College ($40,000). The county portion of this funding will come from re-allocating under-expended funds, just as with the radio system contract. I can’t speak to how the other two entities will meet these expenditures.

* This month marks five years of Newberry County’s spay-neuter program, which is aimed at limiting our population of unwanted pet animals. Looking back over the five-year period, how successful has the program been?

During this time, the County has sterilized just over 6,000 dogs and cats. Of these, about half were animals we adopted out of the shelter; the other half were low-cost spay neuter surgeries administered at the request of Newberry County citizens who already own pets.

Over the past five years, the following trends in annual statistics stand out:

We are averaging 589 sterilizations per year for people who already own pet animals. (The charge is $30 per animal.)

We are adopting out 607 animals per year, all of which are sterilized prior to adoption.

Annual intake has declined from 2,906 animals to 1,981 animals – a decrease of 925 animals per year, or 31.8%.

Annual euthanizations have declined from 1,212 to 549 – a decrease of 663 animals per year, or 54.7%.

Conclusion: Low-cost spay-neuter sharply reduces the number of unwanted animals coming into the Newberry County shelter, and it sharply reduces the number of animal euthanizations.

* The economic development activity has been brisk in recent months. Describe what is happening in that regard? What part of it is attributable to the overall economy, and what part can be attributed to the County’s product development efforts?

Some of the increase in traffic has to do with local issues: because the auto industry in South Carolina is growing, for example, or because the changing regulatory environment in a particular region regarding a specific industry is causing companies to relocate. We can’t talk about either of these factors too much without giving away the projects we’re working on. Still other projects seem to be generated by either a general health in the economy or a particular company’s success and need for expansion. In sum, it’s not just one factor that is driving project activity.

What we do know is that without product to show these projects, none of them would be looking at Newberry County. For instance, we’ll be announcing later this week the location of an international company in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park. That company originally came to Newberry County to see our spec building. The spec building would have worked for them but required some compromises the company did not want to make. Still, they liked our community enough that they decided to build a facility on the new pad-ready site we have been preparing in recent months. Without that option, we would have lost the project.

As another example, we are in the mid stages of a multi-state competition for another project that likes our spec building very much, but they need enough space to triple its size. The challenge now is to prepare enough adjacent land so that they can accomplish this quickly, should they choose Newberry County.

In short, the factors that are causing companies to build new facilities are very much beyond our control. Nonetheless, drivers such as these are at work every day in the larger economy and are creating opportunities for communities across the country. But only the prepared communities can capitalize. Being prepared means having a ready inventory of sites that can quickly accommodate the projects that come our way.

What does Newberry County need to do, in terms of developing properties that will be attractive to potential industrial prospects in the future?

The County needs to own or control options for property that is served by adequate infrastructure (roads, water and sewer capacity, power utilities, rail service, etc.). Ideally, these properties are improved to an advanced state of readiness, through timbering, grading, and even partial construction, e.g., a speculative (shell) building. We also have to be involved in the marketing of any existing buildings that are available. The Caterpillar building is a prime example, though there are very few available existing buildings in Newberry County.

Developing and marketing properties for industrial development involves partnerships. For example, the SC Department of Commerce and the Newberry Electric Co-op have both been integral to developing the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park. Duke Power and the SC Department of Commerce have both been heavily involved in putting together and marketing the Newberry County Mega Site. But the bottom line today is, serious economic development prospects (companies looking to build facilities) are interested predominately in sites that have been tested and prepared to a high degree of readiness. Without sites that meet those criteria, you don’t have an economic development program.

Is the Newberry County Mega Site still a viable site? The original plan was to have options on the property for a five-year period, during which auto production in the US was projected to grow.

It is very much a viable property – one that continues to generate one or two looks per year from very large projects. But that is the nature of very large projects: they are relatively rare. Again, however, having no mega site equates to no looks from the biggest projects.

We are considering paring down the mega site to a large rail site, as the window on automotive expansions closes. A definite decision on whether to pursue that option is likely by mid-2017. The original five-year options on the Mega Site properties expire late next year.

Discuss some of the highlights of the report the county’s external auditors presented of the audit ending June 30, 2016 .

This audit report follows the trend of recent years in which revenue performance has been on target and expenditures have been considerably less than budgeted. When this happens consistently over time, the County’s fund balance grows; tax rates and indebtedness decline; and the County’s cash flow cycles are smooth and predictable. The County is able to meet its day-to-day obligations, make needed capital improvements, and deal with unplanned financial emergencies – all without disruption.

The County’s unencumbered fund balance at year’s end was $13.4 million. Given that the average monthly cost to run the county government is about $2 million, that means our reserves equal 6.7 months’ operating expenses. The combined effect of revenue and expenditure performance for FY 15-16 was to add $1.6 million to these reserves.

A healthy fund balance is critical to the nature of county government cash flow. By statute, counties begin expending their new budgets on July 1, but do not collect the lion’s share of their revenue until mid-January of the following year.

The County’s bonded indebtedness is also low. With only $3.1 million of its $10.6 million borrowing capacity obligated, Newberry County is utilizing just 29% of its available credit.

In sum, by all measures (financial reserves, available credit, budget performance) Newberry County is in excellent financial shape.

Council is also set to take action on salary increases for countywide elected officials (excludes members of county council). What procedures are involved in determining these increases and what can the public expect?

In November of 2015, Council decided to instill some predictability in the handling of salary increases for Newberry County’s six elected officials. In doing so, they adopted two ordinances.

One sets the maximum salaries for these office holders, as well as the procedure for changing those maximums; the other provides for a progression to the maximum salaries.

In December of every even-numbered year, under the first of these two ordinances, Council reviews the maximum salaries of the elected officials who were elected or re-elected in the immediately preceding month, i.e., on the date of the November general election. At that time, the salaries can be increased by whatever degree and based on whatever considerations Council chooses. In the first application of the new ordinance (December 2016) both the Finance Committee and the Personnel and Intergovernmental Relations Committee have agreed upon a single methodology to recommend to full Council. That methodology 1) looks back four years at the average annual cost of inflation in goods and services (1.2% per year) and multiplies that impact four-fold; 2) applies that impact (4.8%) to the total of current maximum salaries for all six countywide elected officials ($430,074.99); and 3) divides the resulting number ($20,643.60) by six, arriving at a flat annual increase amount ($3,440.60) that is applied to each of the six salaries.

The second ordinance provides that a newly elected countywide official makes 80% of the current maximum for his or her office. With election to successive terms, the proportion of the maximum salary that official receives increases by five percent, such that it is 85% in the second term, 90% in the third term, and 95% in the fourth term; with the start of the fifth term the official receives 100% of the current maximum.

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

