We have hope for the future

As we start a new year, our desire should be to have a close relationship with the Lord. In Him we have hope, because we are His children. As believers, God will change our lives, in Him we become a new creature.

“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” 2 Corinthians 5: 17

His Spirit lives within us, and we realize that we can’t live the way we should in our own strength. We need God’s help. He is always available. We are not our own anymore we have been bought by the precious blood of Jesus.

1 Corinthians 6: 19 “What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?”

We need to take time every day to seek out God’s promises that He reveals to us in His precious Word. We are so blessed to know that one day we will be in Heaven with Jesus. Some day all the pain and heartaches we have will be over. So in Jesus Christ we do have hope for the future.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

