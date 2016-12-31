How to begin the new year with Jesus

What a reliable way to go into 2017 held by the hand of Jesus. He is the wisest of all counselors, the strongest of all defenders, the richest of all benefactors, and the nearest of all friends. We can trust an unknown future to a known God.

The New Year can begin a new chapter in our lives. We will discuss how to begin the year with Jesus. The magic of Christmas is remembered when God gave one Gift that is above all other gifts, Jesus Christ. The mystery of a new year remains.

“Above all else, there must a personal relationship with Jesus. A daily association with Him can be shared by prayer, by the sacraments, and worship. Thank Him for the gift of life for another day. It is an unearned gift. Thank Him for the hope of heaven and the agony He endured on the Cross to save us from endless death.

Sunday is the “crown of the week.” The worship of God is not to be conferred when it is convenient. It is our reason for existence; honor it with worship.

Stewardship — we own nothing personally. All belongs to God who makes life’s gifts possible — a temporary loan. In turn, we have a standard of offering back to God part of that which He has loaned us — a tithe. The last act of stewardship is your will which should be a bequest to your church, your spiritual home in the world.

Holy Scriptures are to be read daily to learn about God’s will for us.

Jesus first, others next, self-last, brings the only tranquility in a less than tranquil world. The gift of Jesus is for all who will receive Him. If we accept the Gift, it’s ours for eternity. Because God loved the world, He gave His Son to mankind forever. Jesus is a Gift that you simply receive and accept Him as Savior and Lord. Through Jesus comes salvation, joy, peace, healing, prosperity, happiness and every other good and perfect gift. Receiving Jesus as Savior will make 2017 your best New Year.

God has given many other gifts. Healing (1st Peter 2:24). The gift of peace (John 14:27) provides peace in the midst of trouble and despair. His promise He will take care of you and meet your needs. Love — nothing can separate you from God’s love. (Rom 8:35-39). You also have been given eternal life. There is life after death, and as a Christian, you have a promised reward in heaven.

We will be hanging up a new calendar as we celebrate the arrival of the New Year. This is the beginning of a new chapter in our lives. Receiving Jesus as Savior will make this your best year. He is the only answer.

You are encouraged today to take the gifts God has given you, unwrap and enjoy them; make them a part of your life all year round. Prepare for a personal revival during 2017. Ask some basic questions and treat them as a kind of personal inventory of the heart.

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

