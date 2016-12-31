Our lives are in God’s hands. If He removed His hand our life would be over. No matter how much doctors try to do for us, when God gets ready to take us home, our life will be over.

We have to remind ourselves, we should depend on God for all things. We assume that our lives and our future are in our hands. But they aren’t; they are in His hands.

God gave us life and someday our life on this earth will be over. Each day we live is a gift from God. God wants us to use each day with joy, peace and happiness, and each day we should bring honor to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“There is no man that hath power over the spirit to retain the spirit; neither hath he power in the day of death: and there is no charge in that war; neither shall wickedness deliver those that are given to it.” Ecclesiastes 8:8

We thank God for each day and the gift of eternal life.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

