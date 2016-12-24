Celebrate the real reason for the season

The Christmas story is the ultimate story because it frees us from bondage and enables us to live as overcomers. Victory is possible for us only because of the day Jesus was born. Christmas is our ultimate victory.

The Christmas story is meant to bring hope to all mankind. Within it is contained salvation, healing, protection, and provision. The same God of the Christmas story is with us each and every day of year.

And that is cause for great rejoicing. The beauty of the Christmas story is that the only reason Jesus became the Babe of Bethlehem was for you and me. He made a way for us not only to commune once again with God but also to experience victory over all of life’s circumstances.

The Christmas season offers a wonderful opportunity to show love and appreciation for others by giving gifts. There is no other time of the year when we can so freely demonstrate giving to others. Christ’s birth, life, and ministry were exemplified by giving. We should also be cheerful givers.

There is one Gift above all — Jesus Christ. Thanks be to God for his unspeakable gift. (2 Cor. 9:15) God’s Gift — one night more than two thousand years ago when Jesus was born. That ordinary Bethlehem night became the nightfall of all time. But this child was different because He would overlay the way for mankind to be delivered from the chains of sin and placed on the pathway of joy, peace, love and happiness.

A true follower of Jesus is a giver — not just at Christmastime, but throughout the entire year. Generosity is part of our identity with Christ and should be our natural response to God’s blessings and provisions. Giving continually reminds us that He is the source of all we have.

Give the gospel to others. Of all the gifts we have ever received, the gift of eternal life is by far the most valuable. That is why we must be willing to tell others what Jesus has done in our lives. The Christmas season is an opportune time to share this most precious message.

You can follow God’s pathway to success by listening to His Word and placing it first in your life. The Gift of Jesus is for all who will receive Him. If we accept, it is ours for eternity. Because God so loved the world He gave His beloved Son to mankind forever. You simply receive and accept Him as Savior and Lord. Through Jesus comes salvation, joy, peace, healing, prosperity, and happiness. Receive Jesus as Savior.

Look for Lord Jesus — He is waiting to be wanted: In every crisis, His care is there; claim it. In every grief, His grace is there; glory in it. In every peril; His presence is there, practice it. In every sorrow, His solace is there; seize it. In every temptation; His triumph is there; take it.

The name “Jesus” is unique. For it is in this name that life’s goal is reached. The scriptures state: “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” Acts 4:12.

This Christmas when you gather with your family around the tree, stop for a moment and worship with the One who came as a baby and died as a man to give you everlasting life.

When you see the presents, think of His gift of salvation. And remember that Christmas is a personal promise to you — a promise of forgiveness, salvation, and eternal life. If you can trust Christ to save you, surely you can believe every promise He has made. “For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us.” (2 Cor. 1:20). We can trust an unknown future to a known God.

May bountiful blessings be poured out upon your life, and the peace and grace of your Lord and Savior be multiplied to you. May your heart be filled today and every day with the love of God.

Merry Christmas. Celebrate the real reason for the season.

http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Margaret-Brackett-3.jpg

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.