The story of Mary

Mary was a young girl when the angel Gabriel appeared before her with the news that she would bring forth a son and call His name Jesus. Mary was a virgin, engaged to a godly man by the name of Joseph, yet she was to be with child by the Holy Spirit.

“And the angel came in unto her, and said, Hail, thou art highly favored, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women. And when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and cast in her mind what manner of salutation this should be. And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favor with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus.” St. Luke 1:28-31

“And Mary said, Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word. And the angel departed from her.” Luke 1:38

Mary accepted God’s will for her life, no matter what people would say about her. Today you and I can know the Christ of Christmas. His name is Jesus.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

