How much do HazMat suits cost, anyway?

Kids, especially little ones, are notorious when it comes to sharing and my boys are no different.

For example: Ben, almost 5, has every kind of toy dinosaur one could imagine — a whole bucket full of them. But no matter which one his 1-year-old little brother Sam picks up, that’s the one he simply must have. Right then.

I have tried (unsuccessfully) to teach them to be generous with their toys and that sharing is a virtue. But apparently to a toddler, the concept of sharing is just too bitter of a pill to swallow.

There is one thing that both my kids will share without question — a cold.

We have had the same cold in our house since around Thanksgiving. It just keeps circling around the house with the boys passing it back and forth to each other.

For once, I really wish they would stop sharing.

It all started when when my sister-in-law felt ill the last couple of days my family was visiting from up North. They left, but they didn’t take everything with them. Two days later, Sam started to cough. When he seemed to finally kick it, he passed it right to his brother and then to me.

It’s not a huge deal, it’s just a cold. Coughing, sneezing, runny nose, etc. But combating the virus is tricky because my kids are too little to just dose them up with Robitussin and send them to bed. They also don’t know how to blow their noses yet.

Good times …

Ben hacked and sneezed his way through it and just when I thought we were in the clear, Sam picked it right back up.

Good grief.

I have Lysol-ed everything in sight and Purelled my hands until they’re so dry they crack. We’ve gone through boxes of tissues, gallons of apple juice and have just about worn our old humidifier out trying to get this bug out of my home to no avail.

My house is relatively small and the boys share a bedroom so keeping them separated isn’t something easily accomplished.

The only person who hasn’t gotten sick is my husband — and that’s only because he was out of town on business and ended up stranded in North Dakota from the blizzard that hit up there.

When he finally made it back home late Monday, he returned to a plague house.

In the meantime, I’ve taken to sleeping on the couch so I can get up with the kids during the night without disturbing him because I see no reason why everyone in the house should suffer — if he’s not gotten sick by now, I’m hoping he won’t.

Also, as any woman will tell you, dealing with two sick kids is more than enough without adding in a “man cold” on top of it all. (And to any men out there who might be reading this, if you don’t know what a “man cold” is, lean on over and ask your wife. She knows exactly what I’m talking about.)

I’m beginning to think this is just how the house is going to be for the remainder of Winter: Everyone stuck inside, tissues at the ready, with one person or another constantly battling the sniffles.

If so, I think I may just go ahead and put a family sized order of Hazmat suits on layaway now.

Strickly Speaking Kasie Strickland

Kasie Strickland is a staff writer for The Sentinel-Progress and can be reached at kstrickland@civitasmedia.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.

