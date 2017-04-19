College News

USC Upstate

SPARTANBURG — The University of South Carolina Upstate recognized 395 graduates during fall convocation exercises held Dec. 13, 2016 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Graduates included Kindel Atkins of Prosperity, Mauresha Boyd of Newberry, Jasmine Navarro of Whitmire and Brantley Pressley of Whitmire.

Fort Hays State University

HAYS, Kan. — Jonathan David Slatten of Little Mountain graduated from Fort Hays State University in the fall 2016 semester with a Master of Science in education administration.

