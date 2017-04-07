College News

Brevard College

BREVARD, N.C. — Olivia Murray of Prosperity was named to the Deans’s List at Brevard College for the spring semester. To qualify for the Dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, La. — Joshua Bowman of Little Mountain was initiated at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Newberry College students David Schroer of Newberry, and Jurgen Xhafaj tied for first place in the 13th annual Michael W. Terrana Competitive Logic and Mathematics Exam. It was the first time a tie has occurred since the inception of the contest.

Schroer and Xhafaj each netted a $100 cash prize for their stellar performance during the March 2 competition on the Newberry campus. The mathematics and logic exam is named after the late father of former Newberry math professor Dr. Victor Terrana, who encouraged competition among the five family members with tournaments, games and puzzles. The endowment-funded competition is open to all Newberry students.

USC Upstate

SPARTANBURG — Emily Caudill of Prosperity and Breanna Lindler of Whitmire were named to the Chancellor’s List at USC Upstate. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn a 4.0 and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours.

SPARTANBURG — Kindel Atkins of Prosperity, Alia Hunter of Newberry, Shimia Hunter of Whitmire, Rebecca Kinard of Newberry and Max Stewert of Whitmire were named to the Dean’s List at USC Upstate. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, freshmen students must earn a 3.25 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours.

