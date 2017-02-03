College News

Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Kimberly O’Dell of Newberry, Karley Young of Kinards, and Craig Nelson of Prosperity are among Newberry College students who will begin student teaching assignments in 2017.

Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY — Approximately 2,253 students were named to the Fall Semester 2016 Dean’s List for academic achievement at Coastal Carolina University.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average. All students must be enrolled full time.

The Dean’s List included Tyran Caldwell, a freshman from Newberry majoring in biology; Jordan Cockrell, a freshman from Prosperity majoring in art studio; Antinia Joiner, a junior from Newberry majoring in communication; and Shidedria Maybin, a senior from Newberry majoring in management.

Furman University

GREENVILLE — Ryan Lindler of Little Mountain was included on the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester at Furman University. Furman’s Dean’s List is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.

Lindler is the son of Rhonda Lindler and William Lindler.

Piedmont Technical College

GREENWOOD — Piedmont Technical College students who had outstanding academic accomplishments during the 2016 fall semester have earned inclusion on the President’s List.

To be named to the list, students must be full time and earn a term GPA of 4.00. Students will receive a certificate of achievement signed by the college president.

President’s List

Chappells: Joanna H. Arnsmeyer

Little Mountain: Christina Johns

Newberry: Cody Butler, Aja E. Gaulden, Sierra R. Koon, Kevin Y. Maldonado-Hernandez, Janneth Morfin, Joshua Neiger, Woodrow A. Padgett, Alicia R. Wallace, Abigail E. Webster, Leanna M. White and Kelly M. Wise

Pomaria: Benjamin L. Nichols and Alisa L. Rogers

Prosperity: Grace M. Alger, Emily Dozier, Stefanie Glenn, Michael S. Hunter, Gotardo Luviano and Joseph D. Moran

Whitmire: James K. McDaniel and Chasidy Watson

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be attending full-time and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.

Dean’s List

Little Mountain: Kayla Rion

Newberry: George H. Attaway, Blake A. Culbertson, Alecia Jackson, Jesus A. Reyes, Abraham J. Rikabi, Ruben Teran and Jo Walker

Prosperity: Leah McCullough and Tyquan D. Williams

Whitmire: Wallace M. Crumpton Jr.

The Merit List recognizes students who are registered for 6-11 credit hours and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.

Merit List

Chappells: Grayson C. Brown

Kinards: Haley C. Hughes

Little Mountain: Emma R. Fellers, Meghan E. Lake, Rachel M. Richardson and Larry E. Smith II

Newberry: Hunter J. Adams, Juan J. Aranda Almaguer, Kimberly Bartley, Kimberly A. Breaux, Andra M. Coleman, Litronda T. Flemon, Alithia C. Griffin, Suzanne A. Hatcher, James E. Leopard, Jr., Janeva M. Lindler, Jackson S. Lominick, Destin M. Long, Jorge Martinez-Fernandez, William D. Morse, Edward W. Musgrove, Jr., Christian Pizano, Marylane Wilkerson and Valerie N. Williams

Pomaria: Callie M. Blanchard, Sarah K. Connelly, Tysheim K. Mendenhall and Hailey D. Mills

Prosperity: Drew J. Babb, Colin Capell, William W. Collins, III, Mary K. Corley, Ivy L. Crumpton, Charles W. Dragoon, III, Ashley R. Dykema, Hunter D. Enlow, Kimberly R. Farr, Abbie K. Grooms, Kathren A. Hamby, Savannah P. Harmon, Zoiee A. Jamison, Stephanie A. Johnson, Julie A. Kinard, James A. Lovette, Ethan A. McCullough, Dexter Peacock, Claudia E. Pollard, Julia R. Roach, Ryan E. Shealy, Catherine C. Taylor, Robert G. Whiting and Morgan T. Wise

Silverstreet: Faith A. Sheppard and Lauren E. Yoder

Whitmire: Tammy D. Brown, Michaela M. Knox, Lisa E. Taylor and Lea S. Toby

