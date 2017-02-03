College News

Newberry College
NEWBERRY — Kimberly O’Dell of Newberry, Karley Young of Kinards, and Craig Nelson of Prosperity are among Newberry College students who will begin student teaching assignments in 2017.
Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY — Approximately 2,253 students were named to the Fall Semester 2016 Dean’s List for academic achievement at Coastal Carolina University.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average. All students must be enrolled full time.
The Dean’s List included Tyran Caldwell, a freshman from Newberry majoring in biology; Jordan Cockrell, a freshman from Prosperity majoring in art studio; Antinia Joiner, a junior from Newberry majoring in communication; and Shidedria Maybin, a senior from Newberry majoring in management.
Furman University
GREENVILLE — Ryan Lindler of Little Mountain was included on the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester at Furman University. Furman’s Dean’s List is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.
Lindler is the son of Rhonda Lindler and William Lindler.
Piedmont Technical College
GREENWOOD — Piedmont Technical College students who had outstanding academic accomplishments during the 2016 fall semester have earned inclusion on the President’s List.
To be named to the list, students must be full time and earn a term GPA of 4.00. Students will receive a certificate of achievement signed by the college president.
President’s List
Chappells: Joanna H. Arnsmeyer
Little Mountain: Christina Johns
Newberry: Cody Butler, Aja E. Gaulden, Sierra R. Koon, Kevin Y. Maldonado-Hernandez, Janneth Morfin, Joshua Neiger, Woodrow A. Padgett, Alicia R. Wallace, Abigail E. Webster, Leanna M. White and Kelly M. Wise
Pomaria: Benjamin L. Nichols and Alisa L. Rogers
Prosperity: Grace M. Alger, Emily Dozier, Stefanie Glenn, Michael S. Hunter, Gotardo Luviano and Joseph D. Moran
Whitmire: James K. McDaniel and Chasidy Watson
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be attending full-time and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.
Dean’s List
Little Mountain: Kayla Rion
Newberry: George H. Attaway, Blake A. Culbertson, Alecia Jackson, Jesus A. Reyes, Abraham J. Rikabi, Ruben Teran and Jo Walker
Prosperity: Leah McCullough and Tyquan D. Williams
Whitmire: Wallace M. Crumpton Jr.
The Merit List recognizes students who are registered for 6-11 credit hours and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.
Merit List
Chappells: Grayson C. Brown
Kinards: Haley C. Hughes
Little Mountain: Emma R. Fellers, Meghan E. Lake, Rachel M. Richardson and Larry E. Smith II
Newberry: Hunter J. Adams, Juan J. Aranda Almaguer, Kimberly Bartley, Kimberly A. Breaux, Andra M. Coleman, Litronda T. Flemon, Alithia C. Griffin, Suzanne A. Hatcher, James E. Leopard, Jr., Janeva M. Lindler, Jackson S. Lominick, Destin M. Long, Jorge Martinez-Fernandez, William D. Morse, Edward W. Musgrove, Jr., Christian Pizano, Marylane Wilkerson and Valerie N. Williams
Pomaria: Callie M. Blanchard, Sarah K. Connelly, Tysheim K. Mendenhall and Hailey D. Mills
Prosperity: Drew J. Babb, Colin Capell, William W. Collins, III, Mary K. Corley, Ivy L. Crumpton, Charles W. Dragoon, III, Ashley R. Dykema, Hunter D. Enlow, Kimberly R. Farr, Abbie K. Grooms, Kathren A. Hamby, Savannah P. Harmon, Zoiee A. Jamison, Stephanie A. Johnson, Julie A. Kinard, James A. Lovette, Ethan A. McCullough, Dexter Peacock, Claudia E. Pollard, Julia R. Roach, Ryan E. Shealy, Catherine C. Taylor, Robert G. Whiting and Morgan T. Wise
Silverstreet: Faith A. Sheppard and Lauren E. Yoder
Whitmire: Tammy D. Brown, Michaela M. Knox, Lisa E. Taylor and Lea S. Toby
College & Campus News includes listings of academic achievements by residents of Newberry County. Items are accepted from a college or university only but can be provided to the newspaper by a parent or guardian if submitted on letterhead from the institution. Call 803-276-0625 or send an email to NBOnews@civitasmedia.com for more information.