College News

Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE — Emily Walker, a freshman Business Administration major of Newberry, was among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Clemson University

CLEMSON — Several area students received degrees Dec. 15, 2016, from Clemson University. They were:

• Alexander L. Attaway of Little Mountain graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Mechanization and Business

• Taylor M. Frick of Little Mountain graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Psychology

• Hope Baker Corley of Prosperity graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management

• Logan Elizabeth Schumpert of Prosperity graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Animal and Veterinary Sciences

The Citadel

CHARLESTON — The 2017 Presidential Inaugural Parade represents the seventh inaugural parade in which The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes and/or Summerall Guard have been selected to participate.

They jointly represented The Citadel together in the 1953 and 1985 inaugural parades. Unfortunately, inclement weather forced the cancellation of President Reagan’s 1985 parade. The regimental band was also a participant in President Kennedy’s 1961 parade.

The Summerall Guard participated in President George H. W. Bush’s 1989 inaugural parade and President George W. Bush’s 2005 inaugural parade. (1953; 1961; 1985; 1989; 2005; 2017)

The Summerall Guard is a silent precision drill platoon that was formed at The Citadel 85 years ago. The platoon’s purpose is to exemplify, through a unique series of movements based on the old close order drill, the exactness and thoroughness with which a cadet at The Citadel is trained.

Benjamin Bedenbaugh of Prosperity will march in the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Parade as part of The Citadel’s Summerall Guard.

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes is the only U.S. military college band to ever be invited to the exclusive Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, and has been selected to participate as the one American military band in the globally known event three times: 2015, 2010, and 1991.

About 100 cadets make up The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, which is of two entities. 1) The Regimental Band, formed in 1907, is made up of about 70 cadet musicians recruited from around the nation and the world. 2) The Pipe Band, which started in 1955, is composed of a drum major and about 30 pipers and drummers and is highly competitive at Grades IV and V at Highland Games across the United States.

