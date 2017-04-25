Community invited to Y’s Healthy Kids Day

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Family YMCA will hold its Healthy Kids Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and the whole community is invited to attend, even if you are not a member of the Y.

Taylor Fulmer, membership and group fitness director at the YMCA, said this will be a huge event that you do not have to be a member to attend.

“Everything that day will be free, except for the Splash and Dash. We are going to have horseback riding for the kids, a bounce house, lots of local vendors. The Girl Scouts will be here with a booth, the swim team will be here with a booth, so that families can get more information about the local offerings that Newberry has,” Fulmer said.

The Splash and Dash is the only thing that will cost during the Healthy Kids Day. Fulmer said this will be for youths ages 4 to 15, and it is run by the swim team.

“They will do a quick swim in the pool and they will hop out of the pool and do a run, it is timed and there are prizes and the top finishers in each age category,” she said. “That does cost $5 in advance, or $10 day of the event. This is a good fundraiser for Newberry Eels.”

Jackie Holmes, childcare director at the YMCA, said another vendor will include the Double Dutch Force out of Columbia.

“They compete locally and on the national level. They are the young ladies that do miracles with jump ropes,” Holmes said.

She added that there will be several other vendors including a vendor to check blood pressure, the Literacy Council and the Newberry County Library, which will do registration for library cards.

“Dr. James the dentist will be there, and so will the new chiropractor, Dr. Wade Verch,” she said.

There will also be healthy food options during the event.

Healthy Kids Day will also be the first day parents can register their children for summer camp and swim lessons. Fulmer said they are really urging people to come out that day and sign up because they anticipate spaces will fill up quickly.

“Our summer camp counselors and Ms. Jackie will be there, so parents interested in bringing their kids here for summer camp, it is a good way for them to see the facility and interact with our camp counselors and director,” Fulmer said. “The front desk will be fully staffed to answer any and all questions about scholarship opportunities, registration, everything like that.”

The YMCA will be waiving the joining fee — normally $25 or $50, based on the membership. Fulmer said this will be another great way to see the facility and save some money on membership.

For more information on Healthy Kids Day or to register for the Splash and Dash, call the Newberry County Family YMCA at 803-276-9936.

