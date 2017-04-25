Reel signs to play at USC Union

By Andrew Wigger

[email protected]

WHITMIRE — Whitmire High School softball player MacKenzie Reel has signed to play softball at the University of South Carolina Union.

Reel says she will play there for two years.

“It was close to home, and basically cheaper to do my basic classes and I did not want to live on campus,” Reel said. “I will transfer to Lander, and go somewhere else for my master’s.”

For the last six years Reel has played softball at Whitmire. She said she got into the sport because her sister played, and she would always attend her games. She then started pitching when she was six years old and that early training led her to become a right-handed pitcher.

“My favorite part about softball is probably the first pitch. It is always the most nerve-wracking. All the pressure is right there, whether you are going to strike them out or how your game is going to go,” she said.

Reel’s mother, Andrea, said that softball all started with Reel’s sister Terrin.

“She brought us aboard, and she brought MacKenzie in,” Andrea Reel said.

Reel added that Coach Michael Plemmons started teaching her how to slide.

“Terrin has gone to North and South and done excellent, and we took her (MacKenzie) to North and South, and MacKenzie has been to USC pitching camps. She goes to Joey Long for pitching practice. She pitched for Coach Michael Plemmons. He has also helped her. She has such a great support system. Her sister has been key,” Reel said.

She added that she is elated to see her daughter play on the collegiate level.

Reel said her favorite game during her six years playing was the district champs game against Fox Creek, when she pitched nine innings.

“MacKenzie is a unique young lady and I am very pleased that she has gotten the offer to play softball at the college level. Over the past five years I have had the pleasure of coaching softball at Whitmire Community School, and watched her grow as a player,” said Andrew Campbell, Whitmire softball coach. “MacKenzie has played many positions for the Wolverines, with her most notable being pitcher. I wish her the best of luck as she pursues her dreams.”

Now that she is heading to college, Reel said she wants to be a Certified Registered Nurse and Anesthetists (CRNA).

“My aunt is a surgical tech, and I always wanted to do something, but I wanted to do more one on one than a registered nurse,” Reel said.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer MacKenzie Reel signs to USC Union as her parents, James and Andrea Reel, her sister, Terrin Reel, her fiance, Will Sickles, and her coaches watch with excitement. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0857.jpg Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer MacKenzie Reel signs to USC Union as her parents, James and Andrea Reel, her sister, Terrin Reel, her fiance, Will Sickles, and her coaches watch with excitement. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger

