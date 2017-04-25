Ninety Six historic site accepting YCC applications

NINETY SIX – Ninety Six National Historic Site is accepting applications for the Youth Conservation Corps.

For eight weeks local students work and play at the park with Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). As members of the YCC, the students have a personal role in protecting the nation’s precious resources during this summer program.

The YCC was established by Public Law 93-408 and is a summer employment program for young men and women between the ages of 15 and 18 who work, learn and earn together on projects that further the development and conservation of the natural resources of the United States.

Applicants must be a permanent resident of the United States, have a Social Security card, a willingness to work outdoors and the ability to work well with others. Those chosen for employment will be paid minimum wage for a 40-hour work week and must be available to work from June 12 through Aug. 4, 2017.

Previous projects at Ninety Six have included removing debris, building bridges and split rail fences, pruning tree, removing exotic plant species and painting buildings. The work this summer will be similar to these previous projects. In addition to these tasks, the park will provide environmental education and field trips to other parks, and a working/camping trip in another park.

Applications are available at Ninety Six NHS Visitor Center located at 1103 S.C. 248 South in Ninety Six from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information contact Jen Mercer at 864-543-4068 or [email protected] Applications are due by May 26.

Ninety Six National Historic Site is a unit of the Southern Campaign of the American Revolution Parks Group within the National Park Service.