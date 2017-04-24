Shoveling for growth

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has officially broken ground on a new residence hall that will house 76 students and three residence advisors.

Dr. Maurice Scherrens, president of Newberry College, said this is the biggest day since he began at Newberry College.

“This is one of the biggest days since I have been here, in terms of we are going to actually build something. We are going to build this residence hall,” he said. “One of the comments on campus that has been a running joke is we put two signs up that announced we are going to build this residence hall. The sign went up and said spring 2016. We changed it real quick one night and made it fall 2016, and again we changed it one night and just blacked it out.”

Now that sign reads Construction Summer 2017.

“It is a great sign because what we stand for is growth, and what construction stands for is growth and change,” Scherrens said.

Benjamin Herring, 2017-18 student body president, said that to a student a residence hall is so much more than the bricks that make up its structural integrity.

“A residence hall is where students make memories that will last a lifetime, with people they will never forget. It is where students can invest in their futures through their studies, and where they can rest after a full day’s work,” he said. “This day marks a great stride of progress for Newberry College, to continue to build on strong tradition in higher education.”

Scherrens echoed that sentiment from Herring.

“As you heard from our student, this is so much more than bricks and mortar. This speaks to the livelihood of Newberry College. The demand for on campus housing is through the roof. We cannot wait to open up this housing in 2018,” he said. “One of those places students will call home and that is the nice thing about Newberry College. It feels like home. It is time for us to upgrade our residence halls.”

Scherrens said there is still a naming opportunity for the new residence hall.

“We are always looking for somebody that wants to step up and have the residence halls named after them. It is not a part of the capital campaign, but we are always looking,” he said.

USDA Rural Development is the lender for this project.

Tim Ellis with USDA Rural Development, said that USDA Rural Development in South Carolina is focused on strengthening rural communities, and providing safe, comfortable and affordable living and educational facilities.

“We have diverse programs, loans and grants, dealing with single family housing, we can build police stations, we can build fire stations, we can build schools and guess what else we can build, dormitories,” he said. “We do such a diverse range of different things. I especially like education programs. I really feel like education is the gateway to economic empowerment. So when we do these programs, I am especially happy about those.”

According to Ellis, Newberry College and USDA Rural Development have had a long-standing relationship. As he looked back over the projects they have done, he discovered USDA Rural Development has helped with Smeltzer Hall, Eleazer Physical Education Complex and MacLean Gym.

“Hopefully this will not be the last project we do, and I feel that with the way that your institution is growing, and what you are doing, we will be doing other projects together,” he said.

First Reliance Bank is providing the construction loan for this project, and Triangle Construction Company will handle the construction.

The ground is officially broken for the new residence hall. Dr. Maurice Scherrens, president of Newberry College, says that the construction of the new residence hall is a sign of growth, which is what Newberry College stands for.

By Andrew Wigger [email protected]

