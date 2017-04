And the Pork in the Park winners were …

Elyssa Haven photos | For The Newberry Observer

First place in chicken went to Backdraft BBQ.

Second place in ribs went to On the Spot BBQ as did third place in chicken.

Third place in ribs went to Boars Nest.

Third place in Boston Butt went to Winks BBQ.

Second place in Boston Butt went to Biggy Boys BBQ.

First place in Boston Butt went to Butts and Thighs BBQ.

Doko Smoke was crowned the Newberry Pork in the Park grand champion. They also won first place in ribs and second place in chicken.