Meeting addresses mental health concerns

NEWBERRY — According to Susan Dowd, chief financial officer for the Newberry County School District, there is a need for mental health counselors in all Newberry County schools.

“When we met with all our principals, we seem to get the feel from just about every one of them that there is a huge need in all of our schools,” Dowd said during a budget work session this week. “We currently actually contract with someone to do mental health, on an as needed basis for $30,000 a year, that right now is paid out of Medicaid.”

Due to potential cuts in Medicaid, Dowd recommends they fund all mental health out of the General Fund, and add an additional $30,000 to that to help alleviate some of the concerns in the schools. This would be $60,000 the General Fund would pick up in mental health expenses in the schools.

Dowd added that the district is down to two mental health counselors.

“We are going to have to try and contract psychologists this year. Most school districts pay supplements that are quite large, we do not. Therefore they are going to where they can get paid more money,” she said.

Board member Lucy Meetze, who is a teacher in a neighboring school district, said she could speak as a teacher that there is a need for mental health professionals in the schools. She gave an example of how one of her students had a melt down in her room just the other day.

“Our guidance councilors are having to deal with things they are not trained for. We need it,” she said.

In other business, based on classroom projections the budget considerations show a net decrease of two certified positions.

Dowd said based on enrollment they are looking at a potential reduction in kindergarten as well as resources/special services at Little Mountain Elementary. They are also looking at a reduction of grade one at Prosperity Rikard. However, they have determined, based on numbers, there is a need to add an ESOL position to be shared between Newberry Middle and Mid-Carolina High.

“So we have three reductions, but one addition,” she said.

On the classified position side, there is also a net decrease of two positions. A reduction of a special education position at Gallman, a kindergarten assistant and special education assistant at Little Mountain Elementary. However, there is a need to add an instructional assistant at Boundary.

Other updates

• The House and the Senate have completed their budget projections, and their numbers were not the same. Dowd said they have established a committee and they are going to debate next week.

• Based on projections revenue increased by $1,777,685 for this year’s budget, for total revenue of $54,004,611.

• Other revenue changes from last year’s budget include, $70,000 to building and grounds, $4,000 to transportation and $1,500 to instruction.

By Andrew Wigger [email protected]

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

