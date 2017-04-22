Council picks media company

PROSPERITY — Prosperity Town Council came to a final decision regarding advertising after being shown media presentations at last month’s council meeting.

Council heard from representatives from OmniSplash, Resh and Tyler Ryan Agency and discussed the pros and cons of each presentation in further detail during the town’s budget workshop.

After considering all three presentations, the Town of Prosperity decided to move forward with Resh Marketing Consultants.

Councilman Chad Hawkins made a motion to accept Resh Marketing Consultants and Councilman Allen Gallman Jr. seconded. All were in favor.

“We looked through the scope of the bid that we put out and checked to see which ones answered the questions and which ones provided a response that was based on the scope and the elements in the bid that we asked for,” said Mayor Derek Underwood. “Out of those three, there was discussion during the budget workshop for the one that we thought would meet all of our needs and had the right price and answered the questions and was within the scope of the bid.”

Town Administrator Karen Livingston added that all three presentations were great, but as far as what the Town of Prosperity was looking for, Livingston felt that Resh would be the best fit for the 2017-18 budget year.

Other business:

• Councilman Chad Hawkins reported that the Public Safety Department is continuing to do well. Hawkins also reported that Streets and Sanitation was also doing well.

• Councilman Allen Gallman Jr. had no news to report from Parks, Recreation and Events. Gallman said that everything is going great.

“We will need a lot more assistance with the 5k than we have had in the past, since we have a new route. But since we do have more turns, we need some people at the turns. The more, the better,” said Hawkins.

• Prosperity Police Chief David Beddingfield said that the department is continuing to address traffic flow issues as needed. Beddingfield is hoping that sometime in July the department can begin moving forward with new police radios.

“We have been testing out different body cameras and we’re getting ready to make a purchase on that. It’s an expensive item, but it’s something that will be paid for through a grant that we received,” said Beddingfield.

The Prosperity Police Department is also continuing to go into schools educating students about law enforcement officers.

• Ed West reported that the town has been facing electrical issues on Long Street with trees coming up due to recent storms. West also reported that Canny the Recycling mascot is also continuing to make appearances in schools educating students on the importance of recycling. He also reported that parts for the town clock have been received.

• Council passed second reading of ordinance No. 2017.0320 to amend text in the section 502 ordinance number 153.046 R-10 single family residential district regulations, and section 504, ordinance number 153.048 R-7 general residential district regulations, to read minimum side yard: principal structure seven feet from interior side lot line.

