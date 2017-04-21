NCDSN golf tourney coming up

The Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will host the Ruth S. Pugh Foundation’s sixth annual golf tournament at the Mid-Carolina Country Club on May 4. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a 1:30 p.m. tee time. The tournament is Captain’s Choice with four person teams and has a $75 per person entry fee. The tournament will also offer mulligans and red tee shots and opportunities to enter contests, drawings and a silent auction. On hole 17 participants have the opportunity to ride away in a 2017 Buick Encore provided by Stokes Trainor of Newberry with a hole-in-one shot. Contact the tournament committee at 276-0078 for more information.

