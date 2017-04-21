World of Energy hosting Earth Day in May

SENECA – Duke Energy’s World of Energy at Oconee Nuclear Station is hosting an Earth Day in May festival, partnering with Keep Oconee Beautiful Association to highlight our shared responsibility in taking care of our piece of the planet.

The festival takes place on May 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Activity stations will be placed on the World of Energy grounds to teach children and families what small steps they can take to make a positive impact on our environment.

“The World of Energy is about a year older than Earth Day and we’ve always had an interest in keeping our corner of the Upstate a haven for plants and animals,” said World of Energy Manager Chris Rimel. “Keep Oconee County Beautiful is a natural partner with Duke Energy to keep environmental responsibility as a core value.”

“Not many people know, but the World of Energy had solar panels on our roof in 1969; we use rain barrels to this day,” Rimel said.

Visitors to the World of Energy/KOBA Earth Day in May festival will participate in activity stations that include:

• World of Energy Butterfly Garden tours – KOBA volunteers will teach about native and pollinator plants, and their importance to the local ecosystem

• Seed planting station – students will get their hands dirty cultivating native varieties of seeds

• The art and science of vermiculture – the practice of using worms for composting

• Honeybees in action – come see an observation hive and learn about the importance of bees to our environment

• Reduce, reuse and recycle activities and games

• Demonstrations on taking care of the watershed

• Arts and crafts with recycled materials

“KOBA is excited to have the opportunity to partner with Duke World of Energy to present ‘Earth Day in May,” said Lisa Nock, executive director of KOBA. “We will be bringing our elementary education program outside with fun activities that promote anti-littering and taking care of the earth. Join us, along with Kobie Bear, to learn how you can ‘Show you Care’ about our environment.”

KOBA and Duke Energy volunteers are participating in a project to refurbish the World of Energy Butterfly Garden with native and pollinator plants ahead of the festival. The project aims to better attract migrating butterflies this summer while beautifying the education center’s outdoor exhibits. The Earth Day in May festival is the official public unveiling of the new butterfly garden.