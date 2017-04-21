Master Gardeners holding plant sale Saturday

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Master Gardeners will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co., 2808 Main St. in Newberry.

Shade-loving as well as plants for sunny locations, perennials, bulbs, herbs, ground covers, vegetable and fruit plants plus birdhouses will be available. Some gently used gardening equipment will be for sale, along with gardening gloves in assorted sizes and colors.

All proceeds go to the Master Gardener college scholarship fund.

On April 29, Master Gardeners and other vendors will participate in the Tractor Supply’s farmers’ market in the parking lot at TSC from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then on May 6, they will be at Prosperity’s Hoppin’ festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On May 9, Clemson extension agent Vicky Bertagnolli will give a presentation on fire ants and other pests at 7 p.m. at the Newberry office of Clemson Extension Service on the Piedmont Tech campus. The presentation is free to the public.

Visit www.Clemson.edu or call the local Extension office at 803-276-1091 for more information.