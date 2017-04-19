Media ideas discussed

PROSPERITY — Prosperity Town Council discussed the Hospitality Advertisement presentations from last month’s council meeting during the town’s special called budget workshop.

The town saw presentations from three organizations including OmniSplash, Resh and Tyler Ryan Agency.

These presentations were presented to council to explore options of ways the Town of Prosperity could attract more people and also utilize tools such as social media and Youtube to attract more people to town.

The money for these presentations could either come from Professional Services or would come partially from Hospitality.

“I want to see our internal investments, so if we do this and we start getting all this coming in, we can find out how much money we spent towards it and how much the people come in say they heard about this from wherever,” said Mayor Derek Underwood. “I do want to pursue it. I don’t want to pursue it to where it’s detrimental to our budget, but I do want us to look at the numbers and see our options.”

Town Administrator Karen Livingston said that if the town chose to move forward with Resh, there would be a $250 one time fee to set up a Youtube channel and update the website. There would also be a $75 an hour modification fee if it needed modifications.

“His video price was a little bit higher. It was $950 per video. He said we could do one, two or none, but that’s based on how many we want to do,” said Livingston. “All three presentations had some good points, but just going back through them with the material they gave us, Resh did check the boxes.”

Underwood said that based on the three presentations and what was presented, he would feel comfortable moving forward with either Resh or Tyler Ryan Agency. Council will continue to compare numbers between the three presentations to decide which organization would help the Town of Prosperity best.

“We wanted the Youtube channel, we wanted the website update so we can make it mobile and set up the optimization standards,” said Livingston.

By Kelly Duncan [email protected]

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

