Newberry College to host ‘Lost and Found’ play

Staff Report

NEWBERRY — Newberry College will host “Lost and Found,” a one-woman theatrical performance that explores the societal taboos surrounding infertility and miscarriage.

The solo show features Adanma Onyedike Barton, a faculty guest artist from Berea College. Barton takes to the Newberry College stage on April 19, at 7 p.m., in Wiles Theatre. Her performance teaches audiences about women’s reproductive health while also providing the audience with a chance to respond.

When the 45-minute production concludes, the audience is invited to remain for a panel discussion featuring Barton, a reproductive health counselor and a physician specializing in reproductive health.

During her sabbatical from Berea College for the 2016-2017 academic year, Barton created her solo play, “Lost and Found,” as a means of engaging audiences in an exploration of the uniquely personal issues surrounding women’s reproductive health.

“So many women suffer in silence,” Barton said. “It is my hope that this production gives women the opportunity to speak up and speak out.”

Since February, Barton has been touring her production and teaching a solo performance workshops at colleges and universities throughout the county. She joined the faculty of Kentucky-based Berea College in 2009, where she serves as an associate professor of Theatre.

“When I arrived at Berea College, I began teaching my students that Theatre can be used as a tool to promote conversation and social change,” Barton said.” I developed a course titled, ‘Feminist Solo Performance,’ that helps students explore various methods of storytelling that have enhanced perspectives on issues pertaining to women.”

Adanma Onyedike Barton Courtesy photos