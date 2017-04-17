PTC offering Instant Admission Day for summer 2017

Staff Report

NEWBERRY — Instant Admission Day will be April 18 for summer classes which begin on May 17. Admissions counselors will be on hand to help students through the entire enrollment process in just one day.

“We wanted to provide students with a one-stop option to complete the enrollment process,” said Renae Frazier, dean of admissions.

During the Instant Admission Day, students can apply, take the placement test and register for classes with a counselor. The one-day event came about to help students who had expressed an interest in classes at Piedmont Tech, but had not yet applied for admissions or registered for classes.

Students who register during the Instant Admission Day event will also become VIPs for the summer term. VIPs receive their first choice of classes and the $25 registration fee is waived. Summer VIP registration runs through April 28. Open Registration begins May 1.

Instant Admission Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students interested in attending should bring their official high school transcript or GED Score report, official college transcripts if they have completed any previous college courses, and a photo ID.

Students registering for the fall will need to bring their 2015 tax return. The tax return of a parent will be needed if students are under age 24. The process will take two to four hours to complete, but will include everything the student will need to enroll in classes.

“Our goal here at Piedmont Technical College is to help students transform their lives,” Frazier said. “Instant admission is designed to help students move on to the next step – to achieve their goals.”