Wolves enjoy soccer match with Chapin kids

NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s soccer team participated April 4 in a soccer game against the Screaming Eagles, a team run by the Therapeutic Recreation Department within the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission.

This department works with all populations from pediatrics to seniors and their mission strives to give everyone an equal chance to be a part of the community. The Screaming Eagles are sponsored by Jump Start Pediatrics LLC which does clinic work in numerous counties all over South Carolina.

The Wolves had their work cut out for them as there were many talented players on the Screaming Eagles.

“What I enjoyed most about the Screaming Eagles game was how much joy the game of soccer brought to the kids,” said sophomore Jordan Szustwal. “They were so happy to be playing soccer with us and it gave me a new perspective on life.”

“Our guys recognize that they are in a fortunate position as college athletes because many children look up to them and admire their ability. For them to interact and play with them always means a lot,” said Coach Burk.

The Wolves defeated Francis Marion University 3-1 in their third spring contest last weekend and will conclude their spring season with a tournament at UNC Greensboro.

