Area Events & Happenings

Walk Like MADD

COLUMBIA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving Newberry County is partnering with the Newberry County Coalition on Underage Drinking to field a team for Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s national signature fundraising event Walk Like MADD on April 22 at Saluda Shoals Park in Columbia.

Registration is at 2 p.m. and the walk begins at 3 p.m.

If interested in walking on the day of the event, visit www.WalkLikeMadd.org/Columbia, click on “Participate,” then “New Participant” then “Join an Existing Team” and type in “Newberry County.”

